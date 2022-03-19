SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Hold

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.33.

SSPPF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

