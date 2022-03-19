Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TSE:PIF opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million and a PE ratio of 502.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

