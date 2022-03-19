Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Head-To-Head Analysis

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00 Farmland Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 31.69% 26.86% 16.05% Farmland Partners 13.30% 1.94% 0.63%

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.88 $423.86 million $6.26 8.90 Farmland Partners $51.74 million 11.63 $9.99 million ($0.24) -54.92

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

