Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 8.2%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.33. Approximately 80,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,801,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

