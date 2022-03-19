Analyzing Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 31.82% 8.50% 4.49%

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $788.57 million 14.26 $249.32 million $3.16 42.52

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 Life Storage 0 3 7 0 2.70

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.64, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.