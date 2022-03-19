Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Century Casinos reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CNTY opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.