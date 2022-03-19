Credit Suisse Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.