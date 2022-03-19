Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.24.

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

