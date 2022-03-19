ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €930.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,021.98) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($928.57) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,038.46) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €757.54 ($832.46).

