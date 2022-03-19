Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

