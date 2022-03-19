Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

