ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.89 ($13.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.30.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.