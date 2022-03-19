Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.50 ($103.85).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €48.27 ($53.04) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.12 and a 200-day moving average of €57.71.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

