Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $46,575.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $96.70 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

