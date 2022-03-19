Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

