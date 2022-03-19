Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 885 ($11.51) price target on the stock.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.27) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 679 ($8.83) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 711.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

