Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells 8,617 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.60 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

