Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $479.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

