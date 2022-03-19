SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.