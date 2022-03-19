AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

