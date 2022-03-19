Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 67.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $544.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.75. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

