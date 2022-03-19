Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.