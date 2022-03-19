Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

