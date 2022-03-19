GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.78 million, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoldMining by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GoldMining by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GoldMining by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

