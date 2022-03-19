PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PVH by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.