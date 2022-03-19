IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.63 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

