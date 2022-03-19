Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

