Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 18.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

