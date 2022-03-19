YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $934.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

