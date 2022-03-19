Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Genesco stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Genesco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

