Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after purchasing an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

