First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Hawaiian and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $734.23 million 5.02 $265.73 million $2.05 14.04 United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.35 $9.45 million $1.62 10.53

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Hawaiian and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 4 0 0 1.80 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.19% 10.36% 1.14% United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29%

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

