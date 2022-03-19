Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maui Land & Pineapple to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million -$3.42 million -63.56 Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 26.22

Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors -67.70% 6.02% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors 332 1040 1226 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maui Land & Pineapple has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple peers beat Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.