Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 4.84 and last traded at 4.83. 16,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 671,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.82.

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.