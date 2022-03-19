Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

