JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JOFF opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 276,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

