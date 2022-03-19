Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGY – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)

Thomas Cook Group Plc engages in the provision of travel services. The company was founded on February 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.