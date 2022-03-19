Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGY – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.