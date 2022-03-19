Patrick E. Bowe Sells 1,771 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $76,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Andersons by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Andersons by 104,210.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Andersons by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.