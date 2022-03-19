Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.