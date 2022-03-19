James Ralph Scapa Sells 1,406 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $84,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $4,819.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00.

On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $115,609.05.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

