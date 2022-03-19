Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Up to $8.24

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 8.24, but opened at 8.54. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 6,587 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

