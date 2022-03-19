Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Up to $8.24

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 8.24, but opened at 8.54. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 6,587 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.88.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
