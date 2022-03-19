Jennifer Baldock Sells 8,677 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

