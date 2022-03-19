Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

