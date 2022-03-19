LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $10.17.
About LiqTech International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.