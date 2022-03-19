Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 19,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

