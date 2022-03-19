Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42.

Shares of CWST opened at $87.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

