BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 24.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

