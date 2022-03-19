Newfound Research LLC Has $86,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

