Newfound Research LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 205,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

XYL stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

