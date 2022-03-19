Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

